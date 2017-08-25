Friday Night Blitz: High School Scores for August 25th

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - It's another week of high school football across the state of South Carolina, as most teams are in action.
Here are the final scores for the week of August 25, 2017
Brookland Cayce 42, Airport 21
Barnwell 42, Blackville-Hilda 0
Dreher 38, Columbia 6
Gilbert 37, Batesburg-Leesville 13
Irmo 49, JL Mann 7
Lexington 21, AC Flora 0
Orangeburg Prep 19, Cardinal Newman 7
