Friday Night Blitz: October 20, 2017

(WLTX) - It was another week of high school football action throughout the state of South Carolina.
Here's the final scores that News19 received for the games played for the week of October 20, 2017.
Bamberg-Ehrhardt 21, Barnwell 0
Batesburg-Leesville 27, Sliver Bluff 20
Ben Lippen 49, Wilson Hall 14
Brookland-Cayce 47, Swansea 30
Camden 31, Indian Land 17
Clarendon Hall 80, Newberry Academy 34
Columbia 28, McCormick 2
Conway 14, Sumter 13
Dixie 33, Whitmire 6
Dreher 34, Aiken 16
Dutch Fork 34, Spring Valley 19
Fairfield Central 34, Chester 24
Gilbert 41, Edisto 0
Gray Collegiate 42, Eau Claire 6
Irmo 24, River Bluff 10
Hammond 48, Pinewood 14
Hannah-Pamplico 48, East Clarendon 10
Jefferson Davis 30, Richard Winn 16
Lee Central 26, Andrew Jackson 14
Lower Richland 40, AC Flora 14
Lugoff-Elgin 49, Darlington 21
Mid-Carolina 38, Woodruff 9
Orangeburg Prep 17, Heathwood Hall 12
Ridge View 28, Westwood 3
South Aiken 48, Airport 14
South Pointe 61, Richland Northeast 3
Strom Thurmond 52, Pelion 14
White Knoll 17, Blythewood 0
W.W. King 64, Laurens Academy 44
