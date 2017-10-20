Friday Night Blitz: October 20, 2017

(WLTX) - It was another week of high school football action throughout the state of South Carolina.

Here's the final scores that News19 received for the games played for the week of October 20, 2017.

Bamberg-Ehrhardt 21, Barnwell 0

Batesburg-Leesville 27, Sliver Bluff 20

Ben Lippen 49, Wilson Hall 14

Brookland-Cayce 47, Swansea 30

Camden 31, Indian Land 17

Clarendon Hall 80, Newberry Academy 34

Columbia 28, McCormick 2

Conway 14, Sumter 13

Dixie 33, Whitmire 6

Dreher 34, Aiken 16

Dutch Fork 34, Spring Valley 19

Fairfield Central 34, Chester 24

Gilbert 41, Edisto 0

Gray Collegiate 42, Eau Claire 6

Irmo 24, River Bluff 10

Hammond 48, Pinewood 14

Hannah-Pamplico 48, East Clarendon 10

Jefferson Davis 30, Richard Winn 16

Lee Central 26, Andrew Jackson 14

Lower Richland 40, AC Flora 14

Lugoff-Elgin 49, Darlington 21

Mid-Carolina 38, Woodruff 9

Orangeburg Prep 17, Heathwood Hall 12

Ridge View 28, Westwood 3

South Aiken 48, Airport 14

South Pointe 61, Richland Northeast 3

Strom Thurmond 52, Pelion 14

White Knoll 17, Blythewood 0

W.W. King 64, Laurens Academy 44

