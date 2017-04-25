Gilbert Baseball Stays Undefeated

(Photo: Cook, Joseph)

COLUMBIA, SC - Over at Gilbert High School the undefeated Indians hosted Battery Creek in the first round of the 3A District Five tournament Tuesday night.

Gilbert up 7-0 in the sixth and they would add to that lead as Jacob Rye brings home two Indians with an rbi double. He was 2-2 in this game.

Joseph Mims improves to 8-0 on the mound as Gilbert wins 9-0. They are now 25-0. They host Aynor in round two on Thursday.





Gilbert 9 - Battery Creek 0

WP Joseph Mims 8-0

Gilbert Joseph Mims 2-4, Chase Swygert 2-2, Austin Medlock 2-3, Jacob Rye 2-2

Gilbert 25-0 — Gilbert Baseball (@GilbertBaseball) April 26, 2017

© 2017 WLTX-TV