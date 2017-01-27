Gray Collegiate And Blythewood Win Region Tilts In HS Hoops

(Photo: Cook, Joseph)

COLUMBIA, SC - Friday night lights inside numerous gyms across the Midlands last night for high school basketball. One of the marquee games was at Allen University.

Gray Collegiate fans packed the college gym as the War Eagles hosted Keenan in a rematch between the top two teams in 2A.

The Raiders remembered their loss to Gray at home and led through much of this game. Gray was down 37-40 but went on a 10-0 run in the third quarter led by Jalek Felton and Juwan Gary. The duo combined for 46 points with a game high 26 going to Felton.

Dutch Fork would battle back to make it close in the first half but the Bengals were running in transition for a majority of the game. The Bengals bite the Silver Foxes tonight with a 78-68 victory and they move into first place in Region 5 while Dutch Fork is tied for second.

Over at Dreher the home team Blue Devils took on the Lower Richland Diamond Hornets.

The Devils scored the first six points of the game to start hot. TJ Brown scored two of his 13 points in that early run.

In the second half Clyde Trapp, the Clemson signee, had a put-back dunk for Lower Richland to silence the crowd. Trapp would add an and-one play to finish off his 29 point outing as the Diamond Hornets win 55-36.

On the girls side of the double-header it was Jaelynn Murray leading the Blue Devils with 20 points.

But Lower Richland had one-two punch that was too much for Dreher.

Zhala Adams hits News19 Player of the Week Cailah Hicklin for two of her 18 points. Then LR went inside to Keondra Archie who finished with a game high 24 points.

The Diamond Hornets get the sweep as the girls win their matchup 59-38.

At Richland Northeast Jabari Deas and his Cavaliers hosted Westwood in a key Region girls game. Dashia Jackson had the hot hand for the Cavaliers as they tried to rally from a double-digit deficit but too much Westwood in this one. Unique Drake made numerous plays for the Redhawks and they win 56-40 and are now tied for second in 4A region 3 with RNE with 5-2 records.

