Heartbreak For Newberry And Keenan In State Finals

(Photo: Cook, Joseph)

COLUMBIA, SC - On Saturday the Keenan Raiders and Newberry Bulldogs headed into their state finals with championship visions but unfortunately they would not come to be in Colonial Life Arena.

Keenan faced Burke in the 2A boys final. Citadel bound Tariq Simmons left it on the floor for Keenan scoring a game high 30 points.

The Raiders led 29-26 at halftime thanks to a Rodriguez Marshall deep three-pointer at the buzzer. He had 12 for the Raiders but Burke battled back in the second half.

Burke took advantage of Keenan's miscues scoring 27 points off of Raider turnovers. Sidney Robinson had some late game heroics giving Burke a three point lead with his And-1 play.

Simmons had a look at a three pointer to force overtime but it rims out as Burke wins 56-53.

For the 3A girls final the Newberry Bulldogs aimed to take down legendary Bishop England.

Newberry was in control with a 25-18 advantage at halftime. Kelsey Felks poured in a game high 17 points for the Bulldogs while Subrina Davis added 13.

Bishop England rallied as they led 46-44 in the fourth quarter. The Bulldogs almost had it won after a Zacharia Epps And-1 play gave the Bulldogs a 47-46 lead with a few second remaining.

The Bishops one last shot as Jose Dennis drives to the baseline and then finds an Kate Cullum under the basket for the score at the buzzer. Bishop England wins 48-47.

Newberry finishes the year with a 24-5 record.

(© 2017 WLTX)