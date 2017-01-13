HS Hoops: Diamond Horneys Win Thriller, Ridge View Girls Defeat RNE
It was a freaky Friday on the 13th in 4A high school basketball action. Lower Richland wins in the final seconds over AC Flora while Ridge View wins a top 10 matchup over the Richland Northeast Cavaliers in girls basketball.
wltx 12:05 AM. EST January 14, 2017
