(Photo: Cook, Joseph)

COLUMBIA, SC - High school teams journeyed through their tough regular seasons and now it's time to see who is the best as a full weekend of basketball games took place in the Midlands.

IRMO VS WEST FLORENCE

Irmo boys basketball coach Tim Whipple has six state titles and is always in the hunt for more as Irmo hosted West Florence on Saturday.

West Florence's Sharone Wright Jr., son of the former Clemson Tiger, has offers from South Carolina and Clemson among others. He hits a three to give the Knights a 61-58 lead late in the game.

After free throws from the Irmo Yellojackets Trevez Caldwell scores to add to Irmo's slim lead as they went up 64-61.

WF #1 Jalen Camcrow-Bucket And one. 3-point play ties the game at 64. West Florence would respond to tie the game as Jalen Camcrow gets three the hard way to tie the game at 64 all.

But in the final seconds Irmo's RJ Gunn scores on the baby hook to give Irmo a 66-64 advantage.

West Florence had a glimpse with .5 tenths of a second left but it's no good and Irmo survives 66-64.

AC FLORA VS CRESTWOOD

The AC Flora Falcons and Crestwood Knights had a classic in a packed AC Flora gym on Saturday night. Near the end of regulation AC Flora's Deshawn Thomas' putback gives AC a 1 point lead. He would protect that lead with a tremendous block with 41 seconds left and Falcons fans think it's over. Down by three Crestwood has 8 seconds left and Deonta Lambert juggles the pass but he is able to heave it up and it's all net. Lambert's shot sends the game into overtime tied at 78. In overtime Josh Staley's Falcons go on a 11-2 run as Christian Brown throws down a vicious slam inside and gets the foul call. But The Knights erase a 9 point deficit as Ja Morant hits three of his 35 points. Then Trevion Webber hits a clutch three for Crestwood after a Falcons miss and it's a one point game with 51 seconds left. Webber finished with 28 points. AC Flora makes a play on defense and James Reese did the rest. Reese posted a game high 38 points and 6 steals. After his bucket the Falcons went up four 93-89. In the waning seconds of the game the Falcons were able to get a stop but Reese was trapped near the baseline. A whistle was blown after a few seconds of Reese getting trapped. The officials thought Reese called timeout but AC Flora didn't have any which led to a technical foul on the Falcons. Morant hit both free throws for Crestwood and with 5.4 seconds left the Knights inbounded the ball to him. He had dribbled to the left corner lost a defender with a pump fake. He got a good look at the game winner but it rims out. The Falcons advance to the third round with a 93-91 overtime victory over Crestwood. GRAY COLLEGIATE VS ANDREW JACKSON Gray Collegiate hosting Andrew Jackson in playoff action at Allen University and the Gray War Eagles just soared in this one. Gray was all over Amdrew Jackson leading 54-17 at halftime. They added to that lead as UNC signee Jalek Felton goes off for a career high 39 points. The War Eagles go crazy in this one. They roll 93-41 over Andrew Jackson. LEXINGTON VS SUMTER Both Sumter and Lexington coming off wins going into this show down and in the first half Darius Bryany was good from longe range for Lexington. Bailey Harris' Lexington team went ahead 41-32 at halftime. Sumter would make a push in the second half as Raymond Johnson hits Jaylenn Corbet with a nice pass as Corbett finishes for two. Sumter would get within three but Bryant and Caleb Schakleford helped Lexington finish strong as they go to win 71-62. Lexington faces Blythewood on Tuesday night. LOWER RICHLAND VS LAKEWOOD The Lakewood Gators were hosting the Lower Richland Diamond Hornets on Saturday night. Clemson signee and Diamond Hornet forward Clyde Trapp Jr started the game with a steal and a slam. Dontrea Osborne had an answer for Lakewood with a mid-range jumper. He had 13 points for the Gators. But Trapp would feed teammate Trevaughn Higgins for some inside and outside shots. Higgins led all players with 22 points. Trapp would get a steal and a dunk for good measure. He added 14 points as Lower Richland cruises to a 57-36 win.

BEN LIPPEN VS WILSON HALL Ben Lppen was in action for the first round of the SCISA 3A state playoffs. The Falcons taking on Wilson Hall. Late in the fourth period 45-29 Falcons with the lead and Ben Lippen's Ryan McCray drives it to the paint and tosses it to Will Cureton who finishes to extend the lead. Shortly after, Wilson Hall's Grant DeVarona takes it inside to the basket but dishes it back out to Easton Ward and he drains the long range two. But Ben Lippen would be too much for the Baron's tonight as the Falcons capitalize late with free throws to maintain their lead. Ben Lippen wins by a final of 51-34.

(© 2017 WLTX)