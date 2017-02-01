Football Star Picks Gamecocks Over Georgia

Jamyest Williams (Photo: WLTX)

Lawrenceville, GA (WLTX) - One of the top high school football prospects in the state of Georgia will play college ball at the University of South Carolina.

Jamyest Williams, from Lawrenceville, announced on National Signing Day Wednesday that he will be a Gamecock, in front of a gymnasium full of fans at Grayson High School.

Williams said he told USC Coach Will Muschamp of his decision during his official visit last weekend. UGA Coach Kirby Smart learned Tuesday.

"[Coach Muschamp] is expecting to turn this program around and expecting me to come and do big things," Williams said.

Williams, listed as a four-star prospect on recruiting website Rivals.com, was highly sought after by both UGA and USC. He'd announced his commitment to South Carolina Head Coach Will Muschamp months ago, but in recent weeks, Georgia had made a push to keep the in-state star.

While he said he loved being at home, and liked what Georgia had to offer, he was intrigued by going somewhere else to make his mark.

"I think it was the best fit for me to get away and find myself as a man at South Carolina," he said.

The 5 foot 9 inch, 172 pound athlete had shined in recent post-season all-star games.

He's expected to play defensive back but could be used in offensive situations.

