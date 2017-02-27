Keenan's Versatility Could Be Key To 2A Title

(Photo: Cook, Joseph)

COLUMBIA, SC - High school teams will be going for championships this weekend. The final teams in the state came out to the South Carolina High School League headquarters for press conferences on Monday.

WJ Keenan is one of four Midlands teams that are one win away from hoisting trophies. Keenan plays Burke for the 2A championship on Saturday in the CLA.

The Raiders have been through a tough schedule this year but they managed to go 22-5 and defeat a very talented Gray Collegiate team in their region tournament. They are led by Citadel commit Tariq Simmons at the guard position.

Those wins and the momentum they have going into the state final might be because they are a very versatile team. Head coach Zach Norris believes that will help them win the title.

"We can be up tempo, we can walk it up, we can pound it inside, we can come down and just jack it sometime too. We can it into the running game and we can get into the power game."

Norris also gave his outlook what should be great 2A final against Burke.

"To me they're kind of like a mirror image of us. I think it's going to be the type of game where defense is going to stand out. Whoever turns the ball over the most is probably going to lose that ball game."

Keenan tips off against Burke this Saturday at 12:30 pm in the Colonial Life Arena.

