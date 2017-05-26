Lexington Football Enters Woolbright Era

(Photo: Cook, Joseph)

LEXINGTON, SC - Lexington High School's annual spring football game had a different face and voice on the sidelines on Friday night. The Perry Woolbright era has started for the Wildcats.

Woolbright steps in for Josh Stepp who is now at Georgia State. Woolbright comes in from Batesburg-Leesville where he led the Panthers to the 2A state final by winning three straight road playoff games.

As far as the spring game goes both sides of the ball looked pretty good. Blue won 28-21 with the White team created three turnovers including a pick-six.

Going from one successful program to another has made the transition smooth for but Woolbright says there is still a lot to work to be done before the football season really starts.

"Coaches aren't satisfied at the end of spring because you now there's so much to work on going into fall. A lot of the things we have to work on is just execution wise with being in a new scheme on offense and a new scheme on defense and that's stuff we can clean up," Woolbright said.

The new head coach also added that execution doesn't solve the whole equation for his team.

"I tell the kids all the time we can fix the Xs and Os but we can't fix your heart and effort. That's we've been focusing in on, really all spring, is to be a physical team that plays with a lot of heart."

Lexington opens their 2017 campaign on the road against West Florence.

