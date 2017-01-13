Long And Savitz Named NFHS Coaches Of The Year

(Photo: Cook, Joseph)

COLUMBIA, SC - The Midlands has two of the best coaches in the country according to the National Federation of State High Schools Association.

Philip Savitz of River Bluff men's soccer and Former Sping Valley girls basketball head coach Anne Long were named NHFS coaches of the year in their respective sports for the 2015-2016 season.

Last year Savitz led the River Bluff Gators to their first state title and he earned his 700th career win with the championship. The boys soccer title is the second title in River Bluff school history. Savitz has 15 state titles as a coach.

Long finished out her 14 year coaching career with back to back 4A state titles with the Spring Valley Vikings. After winning last year's championship Long stepped down as Spring Valley's head coach finishing with 851 wins and 8 state championships.

20 other coaches from around the country received the honor in 20 other sports categories.

You can see Anne Long and and former Lower Richland head coach Debbi Wardlaw (formerly Stroman) on Saturday in the second annual Crescent Construction MLK Bash. They'll be honored during the girls games. The MLK Bash starts today at 11 am with the AC Flora girls taking on Spring Valley. The boys teams will take the court at 11 am on MLK Day Monday. All games are at Eau Clarie High School.

