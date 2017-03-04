(Photo: Cook, Joseph)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Clyde Trapp Jr. had 20 points including six foul shots in the final 40 seconds as Lower Richland held off Wren to win the South Carolina Class 4A basketball championship on Saturday night.

The Diamond Hornets (21-4) had rallied from nine points down to lead Wren 45-40 with 1:02 to go. Isaac Ford's layup tightened things up even more as Wren drew within three points. That's when Trapp began his steady stream of foul shots to keep Lower Richland on top. He went 6-of-10 from the line during that final stretch.

Wren (23-5) missed all three of its shots in the last 40 seconds to thwart a comeback.

John Kanaan had 15 points to lead Wren.

