Midlands Basketball Coaches Tabbed For All-Star Games

COLUMBIA, SC - In high school news four basketball coaches will represent the Midlands in all-star games coming up in March.

For the North vs South all star game AC Flora's Josh Staley will lead the South team and Zach Norris of WJ Keenan will head the North team. The North-South all star game is March 18 at Lexington High School.

In the 20th South Carolina-North Carolina All-Star Classic Willie Thomas of Swansea will be an assistant for the boys team while Teresa Jones of Dreher will be on girls coaching staff as well.

That all star game will be at Socastee High School. The date for is to be determined.

