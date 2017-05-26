More Wins With More Experience For Westwood Football

(Photo: Cook, Joseph)

COLUMBIA, SC - Spring practice is wrapping up in the next few days for area high school teams and the Westwood football is like every team trying to get better.

The Redhawks won just to games last year which was the first season under Dustin Curtis. As you would expect, a lot of self evaluation on the coaching staff and it starts at the top.

Curtis admits 2016 was a learning experience and he feels like he has a better handle on running a program now.

"we probably didn't deal with injuries as well as we could have on offense. We know now that we need to prepare our tools a little better and so we're trying to make sure we go multiple groups in practice as much as we can so that we have as many guys getting quality reps as possible," Curtis said.

The head coach will also get his coaching staff a lot more involved overall.

"I'm really spreading my coaches out and putting more pressure and ownership on them to install the schemes and execute the schemes."

Westwood starts their 2017 season on the road against Chester on August 18th.

