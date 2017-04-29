Murray And Felton Mr. And Ms. Basketball For Palmetto State

Dreher senior Jaelynn Murray is an outstanding student-athlete who has signed to play basketball at North Carolina. (Photo: Anderson, Reggie)

COLUMBIA, SC - In high school basketball Mr and Ms, South Carolina reside in the midlands. The Charlotte Observer named Dreher's Jayelynn Murray Ms Basketball and Jalek Felton of Gray Collegiate Mr. Basketball.

Murray was the state Gatorade Player of the Year and his signed to North Carolina. Murray averaged just under 24 points, 10 rebounds and 3 steals per game in her senior season for the Blue Devils and was the 4A player of the year as well.

Fellow UNC signee and Gatorade Player of the Year in Felton put up 26 points and 5 assists per game for Gray who finished in the 2A boys state semis.

