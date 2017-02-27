Noah North is an outstanding wrestler for Lugoff-Elgin and could win back-to-back individual state championships. (Photo: Anderson, Reggie)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- Two recent News19 Players of the Week were stars on the mat at the South Carolina High School State Wrestling Tournament in Anderson over the weekend.

Noah North from Lugoff-Elgin High School claimed first place in Class 4A, 152 pound class, defeating Nathan Stroud from South Pointe High School 15-2.





Spring Valley High School's Jordan Stiffler finished 3rd in Class 5A, 195 pound class, beating Danny Faulk from Goose Creek High School.

