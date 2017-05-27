Ridge View Blazers Hold Annual Spring Game

(Photo: Cook, Joseph, WLTX)

COLUMBIA, SC - There was some high school football action Saturday morning at Ridge View High School. The Ridge View Blazers held their purple and white spring game as area teams continue their spring practice schedule.

Head coach Perry Parks and the Blazers are looking to reload this season after graduating a lot of talent. Defensive end Damani Staley is at South Carolina and tight end Cameron Butler is at Colorado State. That's just a sample of the kind of talent that is no longer on the sidelines for the Blazers.

This Ridge View program also had a successful 2016 in which they went deep into the playoffs and winning three straight road games along the way.

The team speed has improved and Parks believes his team is still position to take that next step.

"We had a lot of D-1 (Division I) guys last year so this year we're trying to see who is going to be the next guy up for us," Parks said.

He was pleased with how his defense performed during the spring game.

"This is the first time, my third spring game, where the defense actually won one so that's a good job. The kids battled today and we saw some stuff we can correct in the summer time."

Parks also believes they've added to their defensive unit during the spring as well.

"We wanted to make sure we found some good linebacking guys to have a stronger linebacking corps and then get those young guys some reps at offensive line. So we did that, we got out healthy, no major injuries so we're excited to carry this momentum into summer."

Ridge View starts their 2017 campaign at home against Sumter on Friday, August 18.

