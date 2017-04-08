Ridge View Relay Team Places At Prestigious Bojangles Classic

(Photo: Cook, Joseph)

COLUMBIA, SC - Some of the best high school track and field athletes competed in the final day of the Bojangles Track And Field Classic which celebrates its 25th anniversary.

The event was held at Spring Valley High school. State champions and national event title holders from across the country were in attendance but one local team may have turned some heads.

The Ridge View Boys 4x100 relay team placed second in the event with a time of 42.29 seconds.

Chylon Thomas, Ali Kelley, Jaheim Fordham and Tyler Mitchell were the foursome and this is the first time they've run track together-ever.

All four played football for Ridge View but Thomas is the only one with prior track experience. Their time was also a new personal record.

"It feels good because everybody brings something different to the table. You know we're out here running, trying to get better and I just love to you know compete," Mitchell said. I love to competing and I'm just glad we can do it together as a team."

"I think this is a big jump for us because last year the boys wasn't really doing nothing. It was nothing but the girls. So this year it's like a big turnaround so now the boys are getting more recognition," Thomas said.

This win could be a momentum builder for this group who hope to place high at Regionals and eventually the state championship.

