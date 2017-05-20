River Bluff Baseball Earns State Runner-Up

COLUMBIA, SC - It was championship Saturday night for high school baseball in the Midlands and the River Bluff Gators got a taste of a title. However, their opponent, Northwestern did in fact win the 5A championship.
Head coach Mark Bonnette of River Bluff believed his team won on and off the field this season despite the final result.
"There's no question I got a dugout full of battlers. I got a dugout full of champions. We may not be state champions to day but I got a dugout full of champions. These guys have bought in to everything we asked them to do. They're first class kids, they're first class students and I just hate it for them that we couldn't finish this thing tonight but there's not question in my mind they're champions," Bonnette said.
The Gators finished 2017 with a 26-10 record.
