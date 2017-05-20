River Bluff Baseball Earns State Runner-Up

(Photo: Cook, Joseph)

COLUMBIA, SC - It was championship Saturday night for high school baseball in the Midlands and the River Bluff Gators got a taste of a title. However, their opponent, Northwestern did in fact win the 5A championship.

Northwestern and River Bluff faced off in the deciding third game of the 5A state baseball series at Blythewood High School.

Both teams played well defensively to start this one. After three scoreless innings Northwestern struck first with a rbi single from Jeff Taylor that plates Andrew Shipman. The Trojans would be up 2-0 with a sacrifice ground out that earns a run after three innings.

But Alex Urban got River Bluff on the board with a big play. He goes out of the yard to right field. The solo shot from Urban makes a 2-1 game in the top of the fifth inning.

In response, South Carolina commit John Gilreath gets a strikeout as he pitched five innings against the Gators holding them to one earned run.

Shipman at the dish again for the Trojans and he rips a single down the first baseline and Tyler Morgan scores. Northwestern would go up 5-1 after six innings but the Gators would no go quietly.

In the top of the 7th Josh Senter's chopper to third is good enough to score Steven Kight making it a 5-2 game as the Gators tried to rally.

But USC the Trojans end the game with a strike out to end the comeback. River Bluff Falls to Northwestern 5-2. The Trojans win their first 5A title in program history. Northwestern head coach Mitch Walters praised Blythewood for being the 5A final hosts after the game. "Well we would've liked to won it at our place but where ever we can win it we're glad we won it. We'll take it here at Blythewood. They were great host. They really did a great job of hosting it for us," Walters said. "I'm very proud from starting out preseason number one and now we ended the season number one, that's pretty special."

Head coach Mark Bonnette of River Bluff believed his team won on and off the field this season despite the final result.

"There's no question I got a dugout full of battlers. I got a dugout full of champions. We may not be state champions to day but I got a dugout full of champions. These guys have bought in to everything we asked them to do. They're first class kids, they're first class students and I just hate it for them that we couldn't finish this thing tonight but there's not question in my mind they're champions," Bonnette said.

The Gators finished 2017 with a 26-10 record.

© 2017 WLTX-TV