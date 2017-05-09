River Bluff's Season Ends At The Hands of Wando

The defending 4A state champion will not get a chance to be the first Class 5A state champion. Wando defeated River Bluff 1-0, while Chapin is back in the state finals after defeating Dreher 4-0.

wltx 1:01 AM. EDT May 10, 2017

