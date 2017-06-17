WLTX
River Bluff Track Star Is Now A National Champion

Joe Cook, wltx 12:05 AM. EDT June 18, 2017

COLUMBIA, SC - While competing in the New Balance Outdoor Nationals on Saturday River Bluff's own DJ (Desmond) Ledell set won the national title in the the boys triple jump.

Ledell, a Clemson commit, successfully jumped 50 feet six inches to claim the title. His winning distance was the same as Chris Brown of Hanrahan, SC in 2011 but Brown's was wind-aided. Ledell was three inches away from making the top 10 all-time list in the triple jump event in the New Balance nationals.

Ledell won for state titles while at River Bluff as well. It looks like Clemson found themselves a star.


