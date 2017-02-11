River Bluff Wins First Ever State Wrestling Title

(Photo: Cook, Joseph)

The 5A state wrestling title was on the line Saturday night at Dreher High School. The final two teams were the Rock Hill Bearcats and River Bluff Gators. The Gators couldn't ask for a better start as they led 16-0 with a series of early wins against the powerhouse Bearcats who've won 18 state championships. River Bluff maintained a double digit lead until the last two matches. The Bearcats showed their championship experience as they rallied with back to back wins including a pin. River Bluff's 17 point dwindled down to single digits in what would be the final match of the night. Senior Hunter Lint just had to avoid getting pinned in the 126 pound class. He was able to get a few points in the match but not enough to win it individually. In the final seconds of the last round the countdown began as Lint continued to avoid pins. After the buzzer sounded and the final score was official the Gators went ballistic. The program is just four years old but River Bluff holds on for 31-30 win over Rock Hill in the 5A final for their first ever state wrestling title. Rock Hill was seeking it's 19th state title but they stepped on the mat with the Rocky of 5A wrestling according to River Bluff head coach Evan Moxie. COLUMBIA, SC -

"I definitely felt like we were an underdog. You know everybody was talking about Rock HIll going for their 19th and they have such a long and rich tradition in wrestling and you know River Bluff is only four years old. This is my second year there and for us to be here and be able to win that match is amazing," Moxie said.

This is the fourth state title for Moxie. We won a championship at Lugoff-Elgin and two with Cardinal Newman. He believes this first state title should open up the flood gates for the River Bluff wrestling program.

"I think the biggest thing this is going to do for us is to help us get more kids out. When you're starting a new program, when you don't have any tradition, having that solid foundation to get things going to make it exciting to win championships. Now we'll start getting more interest and that's when you really start getting a program going."

In the 4A finals the Chapin Eagles battled the Eastside Eagles for the state title.

In the 285 pound class give it to Chapin's Hank Manos. The big guy clinched the 285 pound title for the Eagles but it was too little to late for the team championship.

Eastside was up big on the scoreboard but Cole Haile won the 195 pound class for Chapin with a score of 12-8 over Chase Davis.

Deshawn Sullivan secured the 4A title for Eastside in the 220 pound class with his 13-3 victory. Eastside wins it 59-11.

West Oak won the 3A title while Cheraw won the 2A state wrestling title.

