Senior Night For Jalek Felton

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Orange Alligator Spotted in South Carolina
-
Lexington Deputies Discovery Body Tonight
-
A Community and A Church Help A Child
-
Man Found Dead in Home in Lexington
-
Manhunt Continues For Man Near Newberry
-
Department of Education Debuts Propane School Buses
-
Support Growing For Medical Marijuana
-
Genetic Testing And It's Legitimacy
-
Mom describes 'terror' with child at drive-thru window
-
SC Woman Pleads Not Guilty to Kidnapping
More Stories
-
Man in Hospital After Shooting in PelionFeb 10, 2017, 6:02 a.m.
-
Appeals Court Upholds Suspension of Trump's Travel BanFeb. 9, 2017, 6:17 p.m.
-
Body Found in Lexington County WoodsFeb. 9, 2017, 9:36 p.m.