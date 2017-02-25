WATCH: Zion Williamson's Huge Dunk in Championship Game

(WLTX) -- Upstate basketball phenom Zion Williamson scored 51 points, and made a highlight reel dunk in Spartanburg Day School's 76-51 win over Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach.

Spartanburg Day captured the Class 2A SCISA State Championship for the second straight year.

After the game, Williamson told News19's Sports Director Reggie Anderson that he will remain at Spartanburg Day School for his senior season.

