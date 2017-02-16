Wednesday Night High School Hoops

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Fire Doesn't Stop These Hair Stylists
-
Man Steals Scratch Off Tickets from Store
-
7-year-old hit 20 times, autopsy says
-
A Closer Look At Sumter's School Budget
-
Hwy 301 I-95 Interchange Set To Open Saturday
-
Sumter Deputies Look For Missing 80-Year-Old
-
Couple Fostered 50 Kids, Adopted 7
-
New Program To Help Customers Pay Water Bill
-
Man Charged with Indecent Exposure
-
Woman Charged in Gaston Shooting
More Stories
-
Sumter School Budget Deficit Caused By Salaries,…Feb 15, 2017, 11:10 p.m.
-
McMaster Wants to Use Existing Funds to Pay for Road NeedsFeb 15, 2017, 9:23 p.m.
-
4-Year-Old Who Died in Crash Wasn't Restrained, Coroner SaysFeb 15, 2017, 6:14 p.m.