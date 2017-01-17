WLTX
White Knoll High Student, USC Prospect Dies Suddenly

wltx 4:15 PM. EST January 17, 2017

Lexington, SC (WLTX) - Brett Williams, a high school star at White Knoll High School who committed to South Carolina just this month, has died. 

A cause of death was not immediately known. 

Williams announced back on January 5 his intention to play for the Gamecocks, and would have been part of the 2019 recruiting class. 

"2Day our community lost a great kid, a great son, a great teammate, and a 'coaches dream.' Our heart aches 4 Williams family," USC Head Coach Chad Holbrook wrote. "God Bless them!" 

Lexington School District One said counselors would be at the school for his fellow students. 

 

 

(© 2017 WLTX)


