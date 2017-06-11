(Photo: Cook, Joseph)

COLUMBIA, SC - Once thought to be a Virginia Tech Hokie, Dutch Fork's Bryce Thompson is back on the market. Thompson announced Sunday night that he has reopened his recruitment and has decommitted from Virginia Tech. Check out his tweet below.

The rising senior wideout has received offers from NC State, Coastal Carolina and South Carolina. USC coaches have been recruiting Thompson as a defensive back.

Thompson starred at Ben Lippen the last two seasons and won a SCISA state title in 2016. He's returned to Dutch Fork, the home of the reigning for 5A champs, for his senior year

© 2017 WLTX-TV