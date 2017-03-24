Hinson Is USC's Latest Two-Sport Participant

He redshirted at tight end for the USC football team, but Evan Hinson has seen action as a member of the basketball team. (Photo: Anderson, Reggie)

Evan Hinson spent the 2016 as a redshirt tight end with the Gamecock football team.

But in October, Hinson joined the USC basketball team. The Florida native played both sports at Deltona High School and knew when he came to Carolina he wanted to continue that busy schedule.

But his first weightlifting session with strength coach Scott Greenwalt turned into a game of survival.

"Lightheaded, almost passed out," Hinson recalls.

"They had to keep me up the whole time. It's a lot more tempo than football. Football is a lot slower. (Basketball weightlifting sessions) move a lot faster because there is less people. It was horrible, terrible."

But Hinson adapted and has been a contributor, even scoring four points in the SEC Tournament.

With Hinson transitioning into basketball, we asked him which basketabll player could make the move to football. Hinson reeled off a host of names.

"Hassani (Gravett) probably be a wide receiver," Hinson said.

"He's fast. Sin, probably be an outside linebacker or something. (PJ) would be a receiver, too. Sedee could be a tight end."

Hinson also said Raykym Felder and Duane Notice could slide into a role at cornerback.

