Hobby Hired By Jacksonville

After six years at Clemson, Marion Hobby is returning to the NFL. (Photo: Anderson, Reggie)

The Jaguars have added another one of Doug Marrone's connections to the coaching staff.

The Jaguars announced the hiring of Marion Hobby, 50, as the team's new defensive line coach. Hobby just wrapped up a six-year run with the Clemson Tigers, which culminated with a National Championship victory earlier this month.

Hobby served as the co-defensive coordinator and defensive ends coach for Clemson. He was also on the Tiger staff in 2005 under former head coach Tommy Bowden.

He was on the New Orleans Saints staff with Marrone from 2006-2007. He coached defensive ends exclusively in his lone prior NFL job.

Hobby has been coaching in college and the NFL since 1995. He played in the NFL from 1990-1992 for the New England Patriots.

Mike Kaye. First Coast News