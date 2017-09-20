HOUSTON – Students at Hightower High School gathered Wednesday night for a vigil to memorialize a former student and football player who died after he was injured on the field.

Robert Grays, 19, was a sophomore cornerback at Midwest State University when his neck was critically injured during an away game Saturday night against Texas A&M Kingsville.

“Robert stepped in to make the tackle and hit the guy in the hip,” said MSU assistant athletics director Trey Reed. “It was something he had done a thousand times before.”

Grays dropped to the ground and a doctor rushed onto the field.

“It was really quiet in the stadium, there was a hush,” Reed said. “Immediately both sides were silent in prayer on the field. There wasn’t anybody off a knee.”

Grays was taken from the stadium by ambulance and was eventually taken to a Houston hospital where he died Tuesday evening.

The cornerback is remembered by coaches for his fiery athletic abilities despite his small size. Grays was 5’7" and 160 lbs but coaches say he packed a fiery punch.

Photos: Fort Bend grad dies from neck injury after college football game





Grays was a two-year starter at cornerback at Hightower High School in Missouri City before heading to Midwestern State.

Family and friends have been sharing their memories of him all through the week with #24strong on social media.

Today, the Midwestern State community mourns the loss of Robert Grays. #24Strong pic.twitter.com/9ESYz623F0 — MSU Mustangs (@MSUMustangs) September 20, 2017

Take a second to tell the ones you love just how much they mean to you, Rest In Peace Robert #24Strong pic.twitter.com/T18gNFQjjA — Ryan Armstrong (@Ryan_Armsoft) September 20, 2017

My brother died doing what he loved the most and that was football 🏈 #24strong — #24strong (@KDE_Rod) September 20, 2017

My hearts hurts right now. Rob was an incredible young man with an infectious smile & great personality. Huge impact on my life! #24Strong pic.twitter.com/RNSPPwYeDB — Edward Jones II (@CoachJonesFB) September 20, 2017

Since youth we was rocking #24Strong I love you bro and I will never forget the impact you had on my life thank you #RIPRobGee pic.twitter.com/le22cMXITX — Kaelin Jackson (@kayy_jayy_3) September 20, 2017

Thank you for blessing this earth with your smile @_RobGee . This FAMILY will fight for you FOREVER!!! #24Strong #WeAllWeGot #WeAllWeNeed pic.twitter.com/1lF6d6LMAM — Coach DonteEllington (@WideOutWhisperr) September 20, 2017

Lord I'm not worthy enough to be here, but I thank you and give you all of the glory. Praying for strength and peace. #24strong — brickleberry Q👽® (@TheRealQuaT) September 20, 2017

I just told myself today how I was gone come see you at the hospital 😓 damn bro I love you #24strong pic.twitter.com/lxA0N9yKF9 — Shannon🌊 (@shanbantheman) September 20, 2017

Words can’t describe how we feel in Kingsville. Our condolences and heartfelt prayers to the Grays’ and all of Mustang Nation. #24Strong pic.twitter.com/f5KfRD87AO — Daren Wilkinson (@coachwilks) September 20, 2017

Words can't explain how I feel rn. Bro taught me everything I know about DB. I'm truly going to miss this guy frfr. RIP Rob🤧😔 #24strong pic.twitter.com/lyfCJFNWfS — Ken Ken²² (@Trigga_Keno22) September 20, 2017

