Howard Spoils SC State's Homecoming

(Photo: Cook, Joseph)

ORANGEBURG, SC - Buddy Pough the SC State Bulldogs hosting Howard for homecoming. Some of Howard's captains took a knee during the national anthem so those silent protests are still happening in the sports world.

The Bison led by Cam Newton's younger brother Caylin and he showed what runs in the family.

Some trickeration from Howard on their first play. The reverse pass. Dezmond Wortham to Jason Collins to a wide open Jequez Ezzard for the touchdown. Howard up 7-0.

Still first quarter Howard with a 14-0 lead and Newton goes to Ezzard, this time it's a 94 yard touchdown pass. Huge play from the Bison who led 21-0 at the end of the first quarter.

Coach Pough looking for answers for his Bulldogs after that big play. They would get one before end of the first half as Dewann Ford hangs in the pocket and lobs it up to De'Montrez Burroughs who snatches it out of the air comes down with it. The home crowd was waiting on that one.

But too little too late for the Bulldogs in this one. They fall to Howard 28-20. SC State drops to 2-6 on the year and 1-5 in the MEAC. They host Hampton next Saturday.

© 2017 WLTX-TV