Hurst Is A Semi-Finalist For National Award

South Carolina Gamecocks tight end Hayden Hurst (81) makes a 62-yard touchdown reception as Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back De'Andre Coley (20) pursues in the first half at Williams-Brice Stadium. (Photo: Jeff Blake, Jeff Blake)

Fresh off a career-high 93 yards receiving against Georgia, USC tight end Hayden Hurst is one of semifinalists for the 2017 Burlsworth Trophy which is awarded to the most outstanding football player in America who began his career as a walk-on.

Hurst leads the Gamecocks with an average of 14.0 yards per catch, hauling in 30 catches for 421 yards with two touchdowns, including a long of 62 yards. Hurst, who walked on at South Carolina in 2015 after a playing minor league baseball, was a Burlsworth Trophy nominee in 2016 and named a preseason All-SEC selection by Athlon.

He had seven catches against Georgia.

© 2017 WLTX-TV