Hurst Still Developing In His New Sport

South Carolina Gamecocks tight end Hayden Hurst (81) tries to evade Missouri Tigers defensive back Anthony Sherrils (22) during the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium. South Carolina wins 31-21 over Missouri. (Photo: Jim Dedmon, Jim Dedmon)

Training for football is much different from baseball. Both Tim Tebow and Hayden Hurst have first-hand experience.

Whereas Tebow transitioned from football to baseball, Hurst has done the exact opposite.

The Jacksonville native was in the Pittsburgh Pirates organization for two years before walking onto the USC football team in 2015. Now in his third year with the Gamecocks, the junior has developed into a reliable receiver. In fact 2016 saw Hurst set USC records for tight ends with 48 catches for 616 yards. He also became the first sophomore in school history to be named a team captain.

In spite of the nice statistics, Hurst says he has just developed his body to the point where it resembles an SEC tight end. He's listed as a 250-pound tight end at 6-5.

"It took me probably, this season, to get on par with some of the other guys," Hurst said.

"I mean I block some pretty good guys, the defensive ends in the SEC. It's still an ongoing process. I try to work out every single day when I can. It's still ongoing."

Hurst was recently named a Preseason All-SEC First Team selection by the league's coaches, quite an honor from those whose job is in part to keep him in check.

"There's always room for improvement and I never want to be satisfied with where I'm at," Hurst said.

"But, i mean, where I'm heading into the season, I'm pretty impressed with what I've done."

