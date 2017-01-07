Injury Creates Opportunity For Mike Williams

Clemson Tigers wide receiver Mike Williams (7) speaks to media during the Clemson Tigers media day at Amalie Arena. (Photo: Kim Klement, Kim Klement)

TAMPA, Fla. — If it never happened, Mike Williams does not know exactly where he would be right now. Yet, he is almost certain that he would not be in Tampa, Florida.

He would not still be the top receiver on the Clemson University football team. He would not be on the University of Alabama’s scouting report. He would not be preparing for the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

Williams most likely would be closing his rookie season in the National Football League.

Last year, Williams was projected as one of the top NFL prospects. He was expected to declare for the draft at the conclusion of his junior season.

“Through fall camp last year, I told everybody in our room, ‘Y'all enjoy Mike Williams this year because he's going to be gone,’” Clemson co-offensive coordinator and receivers coach Jeff Scott recalled.

Scott expected Williams to follow former Clemson receivers Deandre Hopkins, Sammy Watkins and Martavis Bryant, who all departed as juniors.

“I thought Mike was going to be the next guy,” Scott said, “because he really put himself in that position to have a great year.”

Williams’ plans were diverted on the first series of the season. He stretched daringly to catch a pass in the end zone, but he collided with the base of the goalpost. He fractured a vertebrae in his neck and was forced to redshirt the remainder of the year.

Williams missed Clemson’s run to the national title game. He agonized with compassion as his teammates suffered a five-point loss to Alabama. With intense resolve and a resilient sense of humor, Williams recovered swiftly.

He restored his dominance, reclaimed his spot atop draft boards and retrieved the experience the injury denied him.

“It’s just special," Williams said Saturday morning during the College Football Playoff Media Day. “It means a lot. It’s just a special moment. Just being here now, being able to play. It’s special. I’m soaking it all in.”

“To not get a chance to play and be a part of it (last year), that was tough, because you don't know if that opportunity will ever come back,” Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said. “I'm very happy for him that he gets to play in this game and be a part of this moment, and hopefully the confetti will rain down on him when it's over.”

Williams was never able to sit down Saturday morning during media day. He was in high demand for the entire hour. He graciously flashed his wide smile for national television cameras, a horde of writers and a crowd of zealous fans.

Williams flashed that same smile even when it was stiffened by a neck brace.

“A couple of weeks after he hurt his neck, he was in the locker room running around, playing with everybody. I thought he was ready to play,” Clemson running back Wayne Gallman said. “Mike’s focus is always to have fun. In every game, you never see him get rattled. You never see him nervous. Mike’s just different.”

“He has an appreciation of being healthy,” Swinney said. “I've never seen a guy so happy to go and run and dive for a pass and roll on the ground.”

Williams’ humor and cheerful spirit helped him not only endure the injury but discover an opportunity within it.

“I gained some knowledge of the game. I started to study defenses,” Williams said. “That was the main part of my game I had to improve in, and that's what I did.”

Williams also utilized the redshirt year to add 15 pounds of muscle.

“Early in his career, like a lot of receivers, he wanted to run around a lot of those (defensive backs),” Scott said. “Now, he realizes you got to run through them.”

Williams leads Clemson this season with 90 receptions, 1,267 yards and 10 touchdowns. Williams may have matched those figures last year, but he also earned an honor that he would not have achieved last season.

A degree.

Williams graduated in December with a bachelors in sociology.

“Maybe if I didn't get hurt, I wouldn't be here right now. I guess God wanted me to get my degree,” Williams said with a laugh. "Everything happens for a reason."

“God never says oops,” Swinney said. “He would have been a first-rounder last year. But it wasn't God's timing for him. He had to sit and watch, and I think he's a lot better player than he would have been this time last year. He has a deeper level of appreciation for his opportunity to play, for the privilege to play.”

Clemson compiled 554 yards and 40 points against Alabama last year. Adding Williams to the operation may not instantly increase that output, but the Tigers hope it will change the outcome.

“This is the part that I missed the most,” Williams said. “I wanted to be out there helping my teammates. We lost the national championship, and I feel like I could have contributed. The goal was to get back— and to win it.”

Manie Robinson, The Greenville News