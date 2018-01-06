Irmo Alum Becomes All-Time Leading Scorer For FMU

FLORENCE, SC - Former Irmo product Detrek Browning is now the all-time leader in points for the Francis Marion University Patriots.

Browning accomplished the feat on Saturday night in a 66-59 loss to Clayton State. He scored 19 points and reached the career mark early in the second half on a corner three.

The senior guard now has 1,871 career points. He is also second all-time in assists (357) and steals (200).

The crazy thing about this is that he wasn't a top recruit coming out of Irmo. He says his family has been his motivation and has been thrilled about the chance to make FMU history.

"I didn't have any full scholarships. I didn't have any scholarships to go anywhere. So I didn't expect to play basketball after my senior year," Browning said during practice this week. "I knew I was capable of doing it but I didn't expect to get a full scholarship and come here and start immediately and be a huge contribution to the team. So it ended up working in my favor."

Browning can add to his illustrious career totals as the season continues. FMU hosts Lander this coming Wednesday night.

