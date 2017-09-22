It's Next Man Up For USC

Deebo Samuel (Photo: Todd Bennett/GettyImages)

If USC's offense is to bounce back after the 13 point output against Kentucky, it will have to do so without junior receiver Deebo Samuel who is out after breaking a bone in his left leg. Whether he is done for the season or the five to six weeks as he has tweet out remains to be seen. What everyone knows is that the ability to score anytime he had the ball in his hands will not be easily replaced.

“A guy like Deebo with the amount of touches he had and his explosiveness, we all have to do our part,” said fellow receiver Bryan Edwards.

Samuel was the two-time SEC Special Teams Player of the Week and had even had some Heisman buzz surrounding him. Head coach Will Muschamp knows injuries are a part of the game and Louisiana Tech will not be feeling sorry for USC come Saturday. So with Deebo on the sidelines, who will be that next man up?

“It’s an unfortunate situation for him,” Muschamp said. “But one man’s misfortune is another man’s opportunity.”

That first opportunity for someone to step in will be Saturday at 3:30.

