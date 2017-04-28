Jadar Johnson Is Standing By The Phone

Clemson Tigers wide receiver Deon Cain (8) reacts with safety Jadar Johnson (18) after defeating the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship Game at Raymond James Stadium. (Photo: Kim Klement, Kim Klement)

Jadar Johnson spent the first night of the NFL Draft at the movies.

But it's safe to say for the rest of the NFL Draft, the former News19 Player of the Week will be at a quieter location in Orangeburg as he waits on his phone to ring.

Johnson is hoping he gets a call from an NFL general manager and he even was so bold to say he thinks Jacksonville is his likely destination based on feedback. But in the end, Johnson admits he truly doesn't know for sure.

"With this process, you know a little bit, ' Johnson said.

"But. you're still clueless at the same time. Anything could really happen."

Johnson was a career backup for Clemson until his senior season when in his first season as a starter, he went on to earn First-Team All-ACC honors and was named a permanent team captain just before the Tigers began their run in the CFB playoffs. Once again, Johnson is back where he was coming out of high school - trying to prove to people he can play at the next level.

"Whether I get drafted or (not) drafted, as long as I get a foot in the door, I'll be fine," Johnson said.

"I've been an underdog since coming out of high school. So I feel with my journey these last few years, I've been built for this. I'm ready for it. Whatever journey I have to take to get there, I'm going to fight with all my energy to do my best and be as successful as I know I can be."

