Jadar Johnson Not Afraid To Express An Opinion

Clemson Tigers safety Jadar Johnson (second from left) at practice in preparation for the 2016 Fiesta Bowl. (Photo: Mark Henle, USA TODAY NETWORK)

Clemson senior safety Jadar Johnson isn’t afraid to speak his mind, and everyone standing around an interview table during Fiesta Bowl week couldn't be happier about that.

Maybe it gets him in a little hot water sometimes, but the young man is honest, brutally honest, and in this business, players like that are gold.

That’s not a knock on the more reserved types who keep their emotions and thoughts close to the vest. Everyone is their own person and they should convey that to the public.

But when somebody will open up a little more and provide quality sound bites, it makes the job of the media easier.

And during bowl weeks, when there are seemingly endless interview sessions for these College Football Playoff games, Johnson is like a breath of fresh air.

Taking a look at what he said Tuesday, and you'll see why.

Johnson had some things to say about Ohio State QB J.T. Barrett and his inability to be a complete down-field passer. The numbers honestly prove that, so it’s not like the Clemson safety was wrong, but Buckeyes coach Urban Meyer used that has motivation at practice later that day.

“I’m sure he got a talking to about that,” center Jay Guillermo said Wednesday. “He likes to talk a little smack.”

Bulletin board material is overrated at this point in the season. If players aren’t absolutely amped up about playing in a game of this magnitude, they need to go home now, but coaches will do anything to keep players' attention.

Johnson also didn’t know Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson’s name, or at least he wouldn’t say it, back before the Tigers hosted the Cardinals in early October. Jackson’s name had already become household at that point, at least in most houses.

But look at who Johnson is. He sat on the bench and played a mostly reserve role for four years. Once he finally got his shot this season, he emerged as one of the top defenders on this team and leads the Tigers with five interceptions heading into Saturday's game against the Buckeyes.

So his confidence is high, and he plays with a chip on his shoulder.

“Coming into the season, a lot of people didn’t know who I was,” Johnson said. “I was a question mark on the defense. I feel like I’ve had a pretty decent season.”

He also nearly never made it to this point. He was a 17-year-old when he arrived at Clemson, and he wasn't ready to play.

After a couple seasons passed and he wasn’t starting, Johnson nearly bolted for his Orangeburg home and transferred to S.C. State, but he joked that Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney wouldn't let him.

“I don’t know what I was thinking back then. I’m glad I stuck it through because I was ready to pack my stuff and slide,” Johnson said. “Yeah, I’m definitely glad I stayed.”

This season, his play and his words are defining a young man.

“He was a smart guy out of high school,” said cornerback Cordrea Tankersley. “It shows on the field.”

He’s also turned into an unexpected leader without a ton of experience. Tankersley says Johnson has always motivated and inspired his teammates.

“He’s Jadar, a happy dude,” Tankersley said.

Maybe that’s why he says what he wants. Ask him about players like LSU’s Leonard Fournette and Stanford’s Christian McCaffrey skipping their bowl games, and Johnson’s totally perplexed at that idea.

“It’s a privilege to play college football,” he said.

Bring up the opposing team’s best offensive weapon, Ohio State’s Curtis Samuel, and Johnson will tell you Samuel hasn’t faced a defense like Clemson’s.

It’s real. It’s Johnson. It’s a fun conversation every time.

The real disappointment here is that he only got one season of regular playing time to entertain off the field just as much as he has on it.

Brad Senkiw, Anderson Independent-Mail