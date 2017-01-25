Jadar Johnson Returns To Orangeburg

Clemson safety and Orangeburg-Wilkinson graduate Jadar Johnson is presented a Bruin statue by his former football coach at O-W, Tommy Brown. Johnson spoke at his alma mater's fall athletics banquet. (Photo: Anderson, Reggie)

Life has settled down a little for Jadar Johnson.

The former News19 Player of the Week is currently training as he hopes to catch the eye of NFL scouts. But he made time to come back to Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School where he was greeted by former coaches and players. Johnson was the featured speaker at the Bruins' fall athletics banquet.

Johnson graduated from O-W early which allowed him to enroll at Clemson early. After three years as a reserve, Johnson was a starter in his final season - earning First-Team All-ACC honors and helping the Tigers win their second national championship in school history.

Jadar looked back at that moment when Deshaun Watson and Hunter Renfrow connected for the game-winning touchdown.

"The last play was going on and I'm just watching it," Johnson said.

"The whole thing was going in slow motion to me. We got that touchdown and I just exploded with excitement. It was crazy. I never felt anything like that in my life."

Johnson was one of the featured speakers at the national championship celebration. He gave a special nod to hsi father whom he called "my best friend". Jadar's father and the rest of his family were in attendance Wednesday as they watched him provide advice to the current group of Bruin athletes.

