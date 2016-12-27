Jadar Johnson Weighs In On Ohio State QB

Clemson safety and Orangeburg-Wilkinson graduate Jadar Johnson hydrates during the stretching period of Tuesdsay's practice at Scottsdale Community College. (Photo: Anderson, Reggie)

The biggest quote of Tuesday's interview sessions in Phoenix came from former Orangeburg-Wilkinson standout Jadar Johnson.

The First-Team All-ACC selection was asked about Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett and in his usual, soft-spoken tone, gave his honest opinion.

"We've played better quarterbacks than him," said Johnson.

"I'm not taking anything away from him. He's not a bad player. He's definitely a good player. But he just doesn't stand out as one of the best quarterbacks we've played this year as a defense.

"He's a great quarterback on his legs. I don't feel real strong about his arm. I don't feel like he's one of the best passers. So, I feel like if we can limit him on his legs, limit him in the running game, I feel like we'll have a pretty good chance of doing good against this offense."

Later that day at practice, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney went over to Johnson in the stretching period and could be heard telling Johnson "All right,, big boy, now you've got to go back it up."

Barrett has thrown for 2,428 yards with 24 touchdowns and five interceptions. On the ground, Barrett has 847 yards and nine touchdowns.

The Tigers and Buckeyes kick it off Saturday night in Glendale and that's when Johnson will get his chance to back up his words.