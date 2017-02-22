USC quarterback Jake Bentley speaks for the first time to reporters since his arrival on campus. Bentley and the Gamecocks start spring practice Saturday morning. (Photo: Anderson, Reggie)

For the first time since he arrived on campus, Jake Bentley held court with members of the media.

The USC quarterback who as a true freshman started the final seven games of the season, was part of the 27-player contingent who took part in Spring Football Media Day to preview Saturday's first day of spring drills.

USC head football coach Will Muschamp does not allow freshmen to do interviews, although on National Signing Day, he did allow the four early enrollees to take a few questions as part of their photo op.

But Bentley and the rest of the newcomers are not given that responsbility to speak publicly until after their freshman season. Now with his first year in the books, Bentley was made available for the first time Wednesday and talked about his decision to enroll early, what he learned in 2016 and his goals for improvement for the upcoming season.

Bentley says he expects the game will slow down for him as he prepares for his first full season as a starting quarterback.

(© 2017 WLTX)