Jalek Felton Receives Praise, Criticism From The Coach

The reigning Gatorade Player of the Year in the Palmetto State for high school basketball has shown flashes of what made him one of the top prospects in the country. But UNC head coach Roy Williams wants more.

"He is really gifted, maybe the most gifted player on our team," Williams said.

But then, Williams listed some areas Felton needs to improve, thus sending a very public message that the talented newcomer's work is just beginning.

"He doesn't understand hard work, doesn't understand focus, doesn't understand defense,." Williams said bluntly.

"He is really gifted. If I can get him to be more focused and tougher, I think he has a chance to be a really good player and really help us. He's got some skills that a lot of other people don't have."

Williams and the Tar Heels are coming off a national championship season and with so many other talented players on the team, WIlliams sees Felton as someone who can have an outstanding career, just as his uncle Raymond did at Chapel Hill. But that will mean hard work, focus and defense will have to improve.

