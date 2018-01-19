Jerry Meyers Has A New Job

Jerry Meyers (Photo: GamecocksOnline.com)

Former USC pitching coach Jerry Meyers has been named Assistant Director of Athletics Development.

After a combined 16 years on the Gamecock staff, Meyers took a medical leave of absence in November.

At the time, USC athletics director Ray Tanner said Meyers would always have a place in the department once his medical condition allowed him to return to work.

“I appreciate Coach Tanner giving me this opportunity,” said Meyers in a statement.

“My family and I love this University and Columbia is our home. I always have had the aspirations to get into athletics administration at some point in my career. I am grateful and am excited to start this next chapter and continue to be a part of the Gamecock family.”

Meyers will take part in a variety of fundraising duties with one of his major roles working closely with former Gamecock student-athletes.

“I think Jerry will do a fantastic job for Gamecock Athletics,” said Tanner. “Jerry brings a unique perspective to our development areas as a former coach. Jerry will help us build a bridge between the Letterman’s Association, the athletics department and our former student-athletes. He is a great recruiter and as a head coach at Old Dominion (2004-10), he had to play a major role in fundraising for his program and the department.”

Meyers also had assistant coaching stints at Old Dominion, UNC Wilmington, Gulf Coast Community College and served as a graduate assistant at South Alabama.

Staff Report