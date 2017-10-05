Jimmie Coggins's Voice Covers Newberry County

WKDK radio owner and announcer Jimmie Coggins makes his living talking and listening to the folks in Newberry County.

Of all the play-by-play announcers for college football teams in the Palmett State, no one has been doing it longer with one school than Jimmie Coggins.

For 36 years, Coggins has been the Voice of Newberry College foottball on WKDK-Radio. But as a Newberry resident and owner of that town's radio station, he also calls the action for Newberry High School football and every weekday morning, he hosts his own show. Throughout the week, Coggins delivers the news, plays the songs and brings in local leaders to discuss the happenings in Newberry.

Of course, radio is a family business for Coggins whose late father is a former owner of the station. In fact, the elder Coggins was the original Voice of Clemson Tiger football and with former Tiger head coach Frank Howard, helped create what is now the Clemson Tiger Radio Network.

Radio of course has changed over the years, but Coggins is proof that a small AM station can flourish when it starts local and remains local.

