JJ Watt Raises Over $37 Million for Harvey Relief

Donations poured in until the final second for JJ Watt's fundraiser for Harvey relief. The final total was over $37 million.
The original goal was only $200,000 but it quickly grew. At the final tally, over 209,000 people donated and $37,132,157 was raised.
In a tweet, JJ sent a thank you message:
"There are not enough words to thank you all for your generosity. If there is one thing that I have taken away from these last few weeks, it is the reassurance of how much good is out there in our world."
A Message From @JJWatt : pic.twitter.com/OuDHB36vNE— JJ Watt Foundation (@JJWFoundation) September 13, 2017
Watt says he'll now focus on making sure every last dollar goes to Harvey relief.
Related: JJ Watt talks about plans for money he's raising
© 2017 KHOU-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs