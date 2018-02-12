Joe Cook and Andy Hallett Make Moroccan Chicken

COLUMBIA, SC - In this edition of Joe Cooks AC Flora baseball coach Andrew Hallett of the state champion Falcons helps me make a dish that is filling, simple and easy to make.

If you have a busy day ahead of you and don't have a lot of time to prepare a meal then Slow Cooker Moroccan Chicken recipe is great to make if you're on the go.

Just put everything in the crockpot for a couple hours, take the kids to practice, go run errands, check out a game, come back and it's ready to go.

SLOW COOKER MOROCCAN CHICKEN-From Heart Of The Harbor Cookbook

2 Tablespoons Olive Oil

2 Garlic Cloves, crushed

1 1/2-2 Cups of Hot or Mild Salsa

2/3 Cup of Water

1/4 Cup of chopped Raisins or Currants

1/4 Cup of Honey

1 1/2 Teaspoons of Cumin

1 1/2 Teaspoons of Cinnamon

3 Boneless, Skinless Chicken Breasts, chopped or whole

Chopped celery, carrots, apples or apricots

Add all ingredients except the chicken and chopped celery, carrots, apples into a crockpot.

Add chicken.

Set crockpot to low/medium heat for 2-3 hours.

About halfway through cooking add the some chopped celery, carrots and apples. About a handful of each of those items chopped up will be fine.

Serve with rice and enjoy!

