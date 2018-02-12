Joe Cook and Andy Hallett Make Moroccan Chicken

COLUMBIA, SC - In this edition of Joe Cooks AC Flora baseball coach Andrew Hallett of the state champion Falcons helps me make a dish that is filling, simple and easy to make.
If you have a busy day ahead of you and don't have a lot of time to prepare a meal then Slow Cooker Moroccan Chicken recipe is great to make if you're on the go.
Just put everything in the crockpot for a couple hours, take the kids to practice, go run errands, check out a game, come back and it's ready to go.
SLOW COOKER MOROCCAN CHICKEN-From Heart Of The Harbor Cookbook
2 Tablespoons Olive Oil
2 Garlic Cloves, crushed
1 1/2-2 Cups of Hot or Mild Salsa
2/3 Cup of Water
1/4 Cup of chopped Raisins or Currants
1/4 Cup of Honey
1 1/2 Teaspoons of Cumin
1 1/2 Teaspoons of Cinnamon
3 Boneless, Skinless Chicken Breasts, chopped or whole
Chopped celery, carrots, apples or apricots
Add all ingredients except the chicken and chopped celery, carrots, apples into a crockpot.
Add chicken.
Set crockpot to low/medium heat for 2-3 hours.
About halfway through cooking add the some chopped celery, carrots and apples. About a handful of each of those items chopped up will be fine.
Serve with rice and enjoy!
If you have a recipe idea for a future Joe Cooks segment email me at jcook@wltx.com.
