Joe Cooks Homemade Granola With Khris Pam

Joe Cook and Khris Pam make homemade granola in the first Joe Cooks segment

COLUMBIA, SC - Welcome to the first Joe Cooks! I love sports and I can cook a little bit too (check the my last name).

I'm brining my two loves together but I'll have some help from guests and you.

In the first segment Khris Pam and I make homemade granola. Check it out in the video above.

Khris is a former Blythewood Bengal football player. After playing for Georgia Military Academy, a junior college program, Khris received a preferred walk on offer from South Carolina and plans to be a defensive back for the Gamecocks this season.

We talk about his opportunity at USC while making the granola. The recipe is below.

HOMEMADE GRANOLA RECIPE

3 cups rolled oats

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1 teaspoon ground ginger

1/2 teaspoon nutmeg

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt (optional)

1 cup brown sugar

1 1/2 cup of honey

1/2 cup coconut oil (optional)

2 tablespoons maple syrup

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 cup crushed peanuts

1/2 cup sunflower seeds

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Combine all dry ingredients in a mixing bowl and mix together. This includes any nuts you want to add (peanuts, almonds, walnuts, sunflower seeds).

Once all dry ingredients have been mixed add honey, syrup and mix with a spatula. Once all ingredients have been incorporated and you have desired amount of wet ingredients add olive OIL last and mix again.

Transfer granola mix onto a baking sheet. Spread the granola on the pan and place in the oven.

Granola is a very flexible recipe and you can make it how you want. Add your own spices, nuts, oils, etc to get the kind of granola you want.

Bake 25-30 minutes on 350 degrees. After the first 15 minutes stir the granola and put back in the oven to finish baking.

Once the baking is finished take the granola out and let it cool for about 10 minutes. Then add dried fruits, raisins, chocolate chips, banana chips, etc to the granola. Stir and let set.

For crisper granola bake for 30-35 minutes or it's a deep golden brown. For soft baked granola take out at 25 minutes. Enjoy!

This is good a snack at anytime of the day, those early morning tailgates for noon football games and going out on hikes.

I'll be cooking a few things I know how to make but I want to hear from you!

If there is a recipe you have that you want us to try email me jcook@wltx.com and your recipe may be featured in a Joe Cooks segment.

