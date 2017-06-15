Jolette Law Joining Staley's Staff At USC

Florence native Jolette Law has been on Holly Warlick's staff since 2012. (Photo: WBIR)

Jolette Law is coming back to her Palmetto State roots.

The Florence native who graduated from Wilson High School has been a Tennessee assistant for the past six seasons after serving as the head coach at Illinois.

Now, Law is returning to the Palmetto State as she has been hired by Dawn Staley to fill the vacancy on the USC staff.

Nikki McCray-Penson left USC to become the new head coach at Old Dominion. This news comes the same week as USC added Tennessee transfer Te'a Cooper.

Law is former standout at Iowa, She played for the Harlem Globetrotters from 1990-94.

© 2017 WLTX-TV