Jordan Anderson Is Fueled By Fans

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series driver Jordan Anderson prepares to climb into his #1 Fueled By Fans/SponsorJordan.com Chevy Silverado. (Photo: Anderson, Reggie)

Fresh off a 19th place finish, Jordan Anderson hopes to take the momentum of that first top 20 of 2017 into the North Carolina Education Lottery 200 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway.

After he and Bolen Motorsports parted ways after the 2016 season, Anderson is back in a familiar role as the CEO of a three-man race team.

His "Fueled by Fans/SponsorJordan.com'" campaign has seen hundreds of signatures on the deck lid of his Chevy Silverado and those contributions combined with some of his current sponsors have helped this team get to a number of races in 2017.

"We're a small team," Anderson said.

"It's just me and a couple of guys at the shop and it's guys that work really hard to keep us here. To have all the fans jump on board to support us, to keep this program going it definitely speaks volumes about the people I have behind me supporting me."

Financially, things were a lot easier in 2016 when Anderson was driving the #66 Chevy with major sponsorship from Columbia SC. The Famously Hot colors were seen all over the country.

But with Bolen Motorsports choosing to go in a different direction, Anderson knew if he wanted to continue his racing career, he would go back to his role as driver, crew chief, public relations representative and chief mechanic. He's done it before, so it's not like he's a stranger to this role as the ultimate underdog.

"This is just the journey we're on," Anderson said.

"It's such an honor every time I get to be at the race track. I'm just so grateful for the opportunity to be in this sport to represent South Carolina - our home state."

