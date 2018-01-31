NASCAR Camping World Truck Series driver Jordan Anderson poses in front of his #3 Toyota Tunda at the news conference announcing his plans for 2018.

Jordan Anderson's fourth year in the Camping World Truck Series will feature a lot of new storylines for 2018.

The Forest Acres product announced Wednesday that he will run his own team under the Jordan Anderson Racing banner and he will have an iconic number next to his name. Anderson announced that he will be driving the #3 for the entire 2018 schedule. While most people associate that number with Dale Earnhardt, Junior, Anderson said he was inspired by Junior Johnson who ran that number and that was the reason for choosing the iconic number 3.

There is a twist to his 2018 effort as he will be running a Toyota for Daytona and Talladega, but for intermediate tracks he will go back to his familiar Chevrolet. He also bought a couple of Ford trucks from Brad Keselowski Racing.

In 2017, Anderson had just one truck which was wrecked in week two at Atlanta. But with the FueledbyFans.com program to raise funds, Anderson was able to get back on track and eventually finished 17th in the final standings.

Anderson made his announcement at the NASCAR Hall of Fame in Charlotte.

